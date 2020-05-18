Lexington hospitals slightly relax visitation restrictions

Hospitals are still restricting visitor access for patients being treated for COVID-19, but starting Monday patients being treated for other elective procedures can have up to one visitor.

This goes for Baptist Health, St. Joseph Hospital, and UK hospital.

Restrictions may vary at each hospital, but visitors must be screened at all three locations before seeing patients.

“Anyone showing signs of illness are asked not to visit the hospital," said Dr. Mark Dougherty, Baptist Health Hospital. "Those who pass the screening are required to wear a mask and advised to wash their hands frequently. Patients and visitors are asked to limit the number of personal items they bring into the hospital to reduce the number of germs taken home.

Certain areas in hospitals remain closed to the public like lobbies and waiting areas with limited access to cafeterias.

Even though hospitals are restricting visitor access for COVID-19 patients, there are exceptions for end of life scenarios.