Lexington hospitals tighten visitation restrictions to prevent COVID-19

Kentucky hospitals are tightening visitation restrictions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Thursday, Lexington hospitals announced they were implementing changes.

Visitor restrictions were already in place for area hospitals because of flu season, but now they're tighter than they've ever been to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Right now, there are only two usable doors at Saint Joseph Hospital, the emergency room and the main entrance.

When you walk into the door you'll be asked questions like if you're feeling symptoms of the coronavirus or if you've traveled outside of the country recently.

In addition to screenings, patients will only be allowed to have one visitor.

But it's not just Saint Joseph Hospital, other area hospitals like UK and Baptist Health have also made similar changes.

They say the restrictions are just another form of social distancing in order to protect some of the most vulnerable people.

"Our goal is to do everything we can to make it as safe as possible and to allow someone to get information and connect with that loved one, but then to limit that," said Melissa Bennett, St. Joseph Hospital. "Because we want to make sure that everyone coming into the organization is protected to the best of our ability."

And, right now, there's no definite timeline of how long these restrictions will be in place.

But hospital administrators say it will all depend on what they learn in the coming weeks.

Saint Joseph Hospital says that one visitor also has to be 18 or older.