Lexington is planning to get its second Taco Tico location

Drive-thru Mexican restaurant Taco Tico is about to get its second Lexington location after a company purchased the current location.

Greer Companies has announced it has signed a new franchise agreement with Taco Tico along with the land purchase at 1483 Boardwalk.

The deal will also give Greer Companies a 10 percent share of the restaurant's brand. The company will now begin expanding the brand to new Kentucky locations, including at the former Arby's building on Pimlico Parkway in the Park Hills Shopping Center.

“We are excited to have Greer Companies on board as a new franchisee and partner of the Taco Tico brand. We are looking forward to the growth they will be able to bring to the brand, and look forward

to continuing our relationship with them,” states Ben Johnson, a co-owner of Taco Tico Enterprises.

Greer Companies said it will further expand the brand to other areas in the central and southern regions of the U.S.