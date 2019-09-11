Lexington joins the country in remembrance of 9/11 attacks

Wednesday marks the 18th anniversary of the September 11 attacks on the United States.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in coordinated attacks in New York, the Pentagon and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

More have since died from following exposure to debris and toxins from the Twin Towers.

On Wednesday, people across the country and in Lexington will remember the lives lost.

At 9 a.m. the honor guards of Lexington, firefighters, officers and veterans will gather at the fallen police and firefighter memorial in Phoenix Park.

At 7 p.m. there will be a memorial stair climb at Kroger Field.

First responders will climb the equivalent of 110 flights of stairs to honor and remember the 403 firefighters and police officers killed in 9/11.