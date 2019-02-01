Lexington juvenile shot after meeting robbery suspect on Facebook

Lexington police charged a man with robbery following a shooting that injured a juvenile.

Isaih Robles, 19, was arrested Thursday.

According to his arrest citation, Robles and the victim met on Facebook and Robles agreed to sell the boy weed.

The drug deal was set to take place Tuesday night on Venetian Way. The victim told police Robles arrived in a car with three other males inside.

The victim said he approached Robles, who was sitting in the front passenger seat. Robles then "snatched" $80 from the victim's hands, according to the police report. At the same time, the driver shot the juvenile victim and drove away.

Police said the bullet went through the victim's arm and became lodged in his abdomen.

Court documents show Robles later messaged the victim and asked, "did you get hit."

To date, there's no indication the shooter has been arrested.

