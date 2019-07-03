Lexington kicks off 4th of July festivities

The city of Lexington kicked off its Fourth of July activities on Wednesday with the Great American Pie Contest and Ice Cream Social.

There were some changes to this year's event after concerns were raised about food safety.

City officials found a state regulation, giving them the green light to keep the pie contest tradition alive. Even with those initial concerns, competitors didn't let that stop them.

"I knew they wouldn't, I mean they'd have to move it in somewhere," said Susan Dance, who competed in the pie contest.

After tough competition against 44 other pies, Susan Dance won the prettiest pie category with her Peach Pinwheel Pie.

"Last night I started skinning the peaches, slicing then each individually. It took me about two and a half hours from beginning to end to make the pie last night."

The Great American Pie Contest and Ice Cream Social is just the beginning of the Fourth of July activities.

Laura Farnsworth with Downtown Lexington Partnership explained what else to can expect for the Fourth of July in Lexington.

"We'll have a parade down Main Street at 2 p.m., a concert at the Fifth Third Bank Pavilion in the evening and then at 10 p.m. sharp there are fireworks over downtown Lexington," said Farnsworth.

She explains that people of all ages can enjoy all their events planned for the Fourth.

"From the parade to dancing with the entertainers to of course the fireworks, downtown is very friendly fun and inclusive for the Fourth of July."