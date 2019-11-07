Lexington kid's wish granted. He's got a new camper

A Lexington boy's wish is granted.

Will Housman received a camper through the Make-A-Wish Foundation for his birthday. (WKYT)

Will Housman is getting a brand new camper form the Camping World store in Georgetown for his 12th birthday.

Housman put in a request through the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He suffers from a brain tumor that was diagnosed in the summer of 2017.

Housman says he loves the outdoors and has always wanted a camper.

"I had no idea that this was gonna happen. It was pretty amazing how it happened. It's perfect. This is the best birthday ever," said Housman.

He says the coolest thing about his camper is the bunk beds.