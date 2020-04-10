Lexington lamp store uses green lights for good

Lighting up our homes green can bring a sense of unity during this difficult time, and for a local lamp store, it also brings a greater good.

"Well being in the lamp business, and light bulbs, it's kind of like a light bulb went off in our heads that this is something we can do," David Shannon, Owner of Shannon Lamp Service, said.

Governor Beshear has been encouraging Kentuckians to light up their homes with green lights to remember those lost to COVID-19. David Shannon wants to make sure those in Central Kentucky can get their hands on green light bulbs- and for a good cause.

"We decided that we would order these light bulbs and we would give them away," Shannon said. "Nothing is free, so the catch is at least a $5 donation per light bulbs, and we are hoping people will give more than five dollars."

All of the donations go to the Blue Grass Community Foundation. For Shannon, supporting his community is the most important thing during this time.

"We are a family business that has been here in Lexington. My dad started this company 64 years ago. I've been here over 40 years. We are part of this community- our roots, our home, everything we do is part of this community," Shannon said. "Even though this is a worldwide pandemic, we wanted to help, we want to help our own community. So this is one way we can do it."

They will be doing it social distancing style, with curbside, no contact pick up.

If you do wish to donate and get a green light bulb, make sure that your donation is in the form of a check or cash.