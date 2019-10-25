Lexington launches effort to set record for influencer campaign

The organization VisitLEX wants to set the record for the world's largest influencer campaign.

#ShareTheLex (WKYT)

"Even if you just have one follower, in our eyes you're a social influencer," said VisitLEX President Mary Quinn Ramer.

Ramer says influencers are people who persuade others to do something.

"We think that visitors really enjoy diving deep into what locals love about this city. We'll definitely turn around and take all these great suggestions and put those out to our visitors so that they can see what Lexingtonians love about this city," said Ramer.

Ramer wants your best pictures of the city, using #ShareTheLex and #Ad.

"It could be a favorite place that you go to grab coffee. A favorite morning jog spot, some place that you enjoy taking your kids, anything at all. Fashion, food, horses, bourbon," said Ramer.

VisitLex plans on using all those pretty pictures in future marketing campaigns.

On Friday morning, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton officially declared Oct. 25 #ShareTheLex Day.