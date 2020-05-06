Lexington leaders give update on COVID-19 in Fayette County

Governor Beshear is releasing new regulations and guidelines every day, especially as people begin to head back to work.

Meanwhile, Fayette County government workers are taking some steps of their own and planning ahead.

On Wednesday morning, Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton announced that one employee of the police department is in quarantine and so are five community corrections employees.

Lexington officials are also discussing everything related to how the county will move forward as things open up.

That includes trash issues and trying to find a solution for yard waste pickup, as more PPE is often required for that service.

They’re also considering how public safety officials are keeping officers, fire personnel, and others safe while keeping a close eye on outbreaks at our own correctional facilities.

The cost of PPE and similar safety items for government workers as they begin to head back is another topic of concern.

One thing officials made perfectly clear: only those required to come back to work will be doing so.

“Those that are out there telecommuting now and it works - keep doing that,” said Chief Administrative Officer Sally Hamilton.

Mayor Gorton and council members didn’t get into the specifics of costs for Fayette County getting PPE or other items for health and safety. They focused on what those next steps are moving forward and what compromises must be made.

