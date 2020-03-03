Lexington leaders hold roundtable meeting held to discuss coronavirus preparations

While the flu is still the main concern here in Kentucky, the country is continuing to monitor the coronavirus.

City leaders say it's not a question of if the novel coronavirus will come to Lexington, but when. That's why they held a roundtable discussion Tuesday to address ways the city can prepare. (WKYT)

There are now more than one hundred cases in fifteen states and six people have died in Washington state.

City leaders meeting to discuss preparations in case the novel coronavius, or covid 19, comes to Lexington. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/oOq5ZKKeVO — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) March 3, 2020

State leaders are trying to be proactive, putting plans in place for any potential outbreaks in the Commonwealth.

City council members listened as Dr. Kraig Hambaugh with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department explained what researchers know so far about the virus.

Although there are no reported cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, he said the city has been monitoring several people for the last six weeks.

He says these are people who have made visits to mainland China and are being assisted as they self-monitor.

City department leaders talked about strategies for quarantining patients and how to pay city employees who may become infected with the virus and need to stay home.

As far as big events coming up at Keeneland and Rupp, Hambaugh says representatives at those facilities will have to make decisions on whether to cancel those events when more information becomes available.

At this point, Dr. Hambaugh says he best line of defense is washing your hands, sneezing in your elbow, and most importantly staying home of you're sick.

For those who stay home, he said researchers are still gathering information on exactly when people should seek medical attention.