Lexington looking at nearly $4 million surplus

After tightening the belt on Lexington's budget, the city is looking at a $3.8 million surplus.

The Lexington Council agreed on how to divvy up the money during a meeting Tuesday night.

The Herald Leader reports 1,500 city employees are expected to get a $500 bonus before Christmas.

The council also greed to put aside $40,000 to fix problems at the city jail.

Some funding is being restored to the Explorium Children's Museum as well.

Another piece of the surplus will give all 15 council members nearly $50,000 each for projects in their districts.

Mayor Linda Gorton's current budget slashed almost every city department by 15%. That means most employees were doing more, for the same pay.