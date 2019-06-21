Lexington father charged with custodial interference after child found in California

A Lexington man is being held in California in on a custodial interference charge.

Officers in California said Antwon French, 34, allegedly took his 5-week-old daughter on May 17 and left the state. A felony warrant was issued out of Fayette County.

French was spotted in Riverside, Calif, a city outside Los Angeles. Officers set up surveillance outside an apartment French was at and detained him as he walked outside.

The child was found safe in a car seat hidden in a bedroom closet.

County of Riverside Child Protective Services took the baby into custody and is working to get the child back to its mother.

French is being held in a California Detention Center awaiting extradition back to Kentucky.

