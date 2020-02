A Lexington man faces charges for reportedly assaulting his roommate.

Police say the incident happened late last month when the victim got into an argument with 27-year-old Izabayo Innocent.

First responders say they found the victim with fractured ribs and took him to the hospital.

Investigators say the victim originally said he didn’t know his attacker because he was afraid of Innocent attacking him again.

Innocent faces a second-degree assault charge.