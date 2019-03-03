Lexington man accused of posting nude pictures of ex-girlfriend to Facebook

A man is behind bars after he reportedly posted nude photos of his ex-girlfriend to Facebook.

Police say the posts were made by 38-year-old Manuel Bowling.

The posts depicted screenshots of a private conversation between the victim and Bowling.

According to his arrest citation, Bowling posted the victim's phone number and tagged her workplace in the posts.

Bowling is now in the Fayette County Detention Center, charged with displaying sexually explicit images without consent.

