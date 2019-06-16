Lexington man accused of robbing, threatening his grandmother

A Lexington man was arrested Friday after he reportedly robbed his grandmother.

According to an arrest citation 29-year-old Rodney Edwards committed the theft on Thursday at a home on Lincoln Avenue. The citation also states Edwards used physical force in the robbery, causing injury to his grandmother.

Further, Edwards reportedly threatened violence against her if she contacted police.

Edwards faces charges of robbery and intimidating a witness. He is in the Fayette County Detention Center.