Lexington man arrested after driving off of traffic stop, nearly hitting officer

A Lexington man faces multiple charges after he reportedly drove off from a traffic stop, nearly hitting an officer in the process.

An arrest citation states 41-year-old Brian Wilson was stopped at the Speedway gas station on Georgetown Street. After being Mirandized, Wilson reportedly admitted to driving under the influence of crack cocaine. The arrest citation further states officers found a crack pipe and digital scale.

Wilson also didn’t have his license on him, and allegedly gave two false social security numbers in an attempt to conceal his identity.

When a second officer arrived on the scene, Wilson reportedly backed up his vehicle, nearly hitting the first officer, who had to jump out of the way. Wilson then sped off on Georgetown Road before turning on to Price Road.

According to the arrest citation, Wilson collided with another occupied vehicle during the pursuit, before striking a bridge and running off on foot through train tracks near West Main Street.

When pursuing officers caught up, Wilson reportedly attempted to evade arrest using physical force.

Wilson was eventually taken into custody where he faces over a dozen charges, including wanton endangerment of a police officer, fleeing or evading police, DUI, and resisting arrest.

