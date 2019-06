A Lexington father is behind bars Sunday after being charged with DUI.

According to an arrest citation, 42-year-old Karl Ahnquist was found passed out behind the wheel of his vehicle on Alumni Drive at Tates Creek Road.

The citation adds that Ahnquist’s daughter was in the back seat of the vehicle.

Along with a DUI charge, Ahnquist faces an additional charge of wanton endangerment.