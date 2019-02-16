Lexington man arrested in Madison Co. on trafficking charges

What began as a traffic stop ended with a Lexington man behind bars on charges of drug trafficking.

According to the Madison County Sheriff, deputies pulled over 33-year-old John Thomas Xirafakis on the Eastern Bypass around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

During the stop, a K-9 unit was deployed that detected drugs. An ensuing search led to the seizure of Buprenorphine, Dilaudid pills, Alprazolam, and digital scales. Deputies say they also found $2,485 dollars in cash.

Xirafakis was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Madison County Detention Center.

