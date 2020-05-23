Lexington man arrested in Woodford Co. in connection to Hardin Co. double murder

A man is behind bars in Hardin County after being arrested by Versailles police in connection to a double murder in Elizabethtown.

Versailles police say they arrested Taynandree Reed of Lexington around 5 p.m. Thursday evening.

Reed is a suspect in the murders of Michael Demond Thomas Buckner, and Shawn Fox back on May 13. According to Elizabethtown police a woman was also shot in the incident, but survived.

According to an article from The News-Enterprise, a Versailles officer saw Reed in a Kroger store and recognized him as a wanted person. Reed reportedly attempted to run off on foot but was soon captured and taken into custody.

Reed is now being held on a $500,000 bond and faces charges of murder, assault, and robbery.

