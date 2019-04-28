Lexington man arrested in armed robbery of Dollar Tree

A man is in the Fayette County Detention Center after police say he robbed a Dollar Tree on Thursday.

Officers say 54-year-old Jackie B. Love entered the Dollar Tree on Clays Mill Road around 9 p.m. Thursday, and flashed a gun in his waistband to the clerk. He then reportedly told the clerk to give him all of the money in the cash register.

Investigators say when he got the money, Love told the clerk to go to the back of the store and not to look out of the window or he would begin shooting. He then ran off from the scene.

Love was identified on surveillance video of the robbery, and arrested Saturday evening on Old Frankfort Circle.

He is charged with wanton endangerment, and robbery, among other charges.

