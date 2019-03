Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in the Masterson Station area of Lexington on Wednesday.

Investigators say 36-year-old Dustin Libby shot a woman last night on Lemon Drop Lane. The victim is expected to be okay.

Libby has been charged with 1st degree assault in the case. He is being held on a $20,000 dollar bond.

Police have not released any additional information on what led to the shooting.