Lexington man charged after speeding through traffic stop, nearly hitting officer

A Lexington man was arrested over the weekend after being accused of almost running over a police officer.

It happened Saturday, June 13 at the intersection of New Circle Road and Nicholasville Road.

Police were conducting a traffic stop in the area when, according to them, Iaac Chavez initially slowed down for the stop, before speeding through the intersection with no headlights on.

According to his arrest citation, Chavez's eyes were bloodshot and he smelled strongly of alcohol. His blood alcohol level was allegedly .149, which is nearly twice the legal limit.

Chavez is in the Fayette County Detention Center, charged with DUI, wanton endangerment, disregarding an officer's signals and not having his headlights on.

