Lexington man charged after swinging cooler full of baseballs at victim

A Lexington man has been arrested following an altercation between at Shillito Park Friday afternoon.

According to an arrest citation, 61-year-old Richard Saunier got into a fight with another person, around 2:15 p.m.

The citation states at the height of the disorder, Saunier grabbed a cooler full of baseball bats and swung it at the victim’s head. The victim sustained minor injuries because of the attack.

Saunier also knocked the victim’s cell phone out of his hand, causing about $1,000 dollars’ worth of damage.

Saunier was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center and charged with assault and criminal mischief.

