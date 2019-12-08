Lexington man charged in string of robberies

A man is in jail, accused in a string of robberies at check-cashing stores and a credit union between the months of September and November.

Arrest warrants claim 19-year-old Cameron Osborne robbed various check cashing stores in Lexington at gunpoint. He is also accused of robbing the Health and Education Credit Union on Pasadena Drive. Clerks at the credit union say Osborne hit a teller in the face with a gun during the robbery.

Investigators say Osborne got away with over $36,000 in the robbery at the credit union and took several thousand dollars in his multiple armed robberies at check-cashing locations.

Surveillance video and interviews with witnesses generated a consistent description of the suspect, as well as a suspect vehicle. Police were able to locate the vehicle on November 27. After a search warrant was granted, police were able to verify the vehicle had been driven by Cameron Osborne and were able to confirm Osborne was the man in surveillance video of the robberies.

Osborne is charged with four counts of 1st-degree robbery and is now in the Fayette County Detention Center.

