Lexington man charged with rape in Montgomery County

Troopers say a Lexington man is charged with first-degree rape stemming from an encounter between the suspect and an underage victim.

A Kentucky State Police arrest report states Michael Pence, 30, was arrested Tuesday morning after an investigation into a complaint of sexual abuse.

Troopers say the man had contact with an underage female between Aug. 31 and Sept. 4.

Detectives interviewed Pence and then placed him under arrest at his place of employment on Palumbo Drive in Lexington.

Jail records show Pence remains in the Montgomery County Regional Jail without bond.