Lexington man charged with shooting teen in the neck

Lexington police have arrested a man following a weekend shooting that sent a teenager to a fire station for help.

Police charged Timothy Redmond with robbery and assault.

Redmond "worked with three other subjects to lure the victim to the area of Centre Parkway and Canonero Drive to rob him of narcotics," according to his arrest citation.

During the robbery, there was a struggle and the victim was shot in the neck.

The victim was taken to a fire station on Man O'war at Bold Bidder Drive around 10 p.m. on Saturday. From there, he was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Redmond will be arraigned Monday afternoon.