Lexington man charged with stalking underage girl

A man is in jail after being accused of stalking a young girl in Lexington.

39-year-old Aaron Randall Greenleaf was arrested after police said he stalked the underage girl on three occasions.

According to his arrest citation, on the first occasion Greenleaf told the girl he couldn't wait to perform oral sex on her, making sexually charged gestures toward her.

During the second incident, Greenleaf allegedly followed the girl and her mother through their neighborhood while they waited for a bus stop. She she got on the bus at aonther stop, and saw Greenleaf waiting at her normal one.

She was escorted home by school law enforcement, where they found Greenleaf parked near the girl's home. Officers ordered him to have no contact with her at that time.

However, Greenleaf followed the girl a third time, allegedly following her and her friends through their neighborhood.

He is charged with one count of second-degree stalking.