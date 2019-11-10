Lexington man charged with wanton endangerment in early morning altercation

A man is behind bars, charged with wanton endangerment, disorderly conduct, and assault after a fight at a Lexington apartment early Sunday morning.

Police were called to Lansill Drive around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, the victim told investigators 30-year-old David Mead had gotten verbally aggressive with him. When the victim attempted to go to his bedroom and shut the door to get away, Mead reportedly forced the door open and hit the victim in the head.

The altercation continued outside the apartment before the two were separated by Mead’s brother. Police say the victim then went back inside the apartment and locked himself in the bathroom.

Meanwhile, police say Mead went over to his home to retrieve a firearm, intending to seriously harm the victim. Mead’s brother, however, saw him with the firearm and took it away.

According to police, Mead’s son was sleeping in a nearby room in close proximity to where Mead attempted to use the firearm, putting the child in danger.

Mead is now in the Fayette County Detention Center.

