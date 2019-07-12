Lexington man comes forward, takes cash option in online 'Lucky For Life' lottery game

A Lexington man has opted to take the cash option after winning the second prize in the Kentucky Lottery's Lucky For Life online game.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, received $390,000 before taxes instead of taking the other option of $25,000 a year for life.

“I’ve been patient, getting financial advice first before coming in. My heart rate has been steadily going down since realizing I’d won," he said.

He received the prize by matching all the white ball numbers but not the Lucky ball. He received word of his winnings in an email notification.

“I looked at the second notification, when I saw $500,000! I had to look at it a couple of times," he said.