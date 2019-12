A Lexington man has been convicted in connection to a deadly 2017 shooting.

Dylan Andrew Capps was found guilty of wanton murder, assault and wanton endangerment.

Police say back in May of 2017, Capps was involved in a shooting in the parking lot of Campus View Condos on South Broadway.

19-year-old Justin Jenkins was killed in the shooting. Another man, Jordan Wise, was seriously injured but survived.

Capps will be sentenced at a later date.