Lexington man convicted of stealing over $600K from grandfather

A Lexington man has been sentenced after being convicted of stealing over $600,000 dollars from his grandfather.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, Paul Anthony Long II, of Lexington, pleaded guilty to fraud charges after he used his Power of Attorney to gain access to his grandfather’s finances.

Court documents say between 2011 and his grandfather’s death in 2016, Long took over $600,000 dollars for his own benefit from his grandfather’s account, all while his grandfather was suffering from severe Alzheimer’s.

A judge sentenced Long to 42 months in prison, and he was ordered to pay $608, 395 dollars in restitution.

