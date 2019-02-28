Lexington man dedicating Boston Marathon race to domestic violence survivors

A Lexington man is on a mission to help survivors of domestic violence.

Photo Credit: Ayna Lorenzo, Mothwing Photography

Josh Nadzam has qualified to run in the Boston Marathon on April 15. He plans to dedicate his race to survivors. Nadzam wants to raise $2,040 for GreenHouse17.

"It's two dollars for every day that a survivor of intimate partner abuse will spend in a shelter in April in GreenHouse17," Nadzam said.

GreenHouse17 is an organization that serves survivors in 17 counties across Kentucky.

"We are an organization that works really hard to meet people where they are and find strengths not just in survivors, but in their children and their families, as well as the community that's here to support," said GreenHouse17 Executive Director Darlene Thomas.

It's a cause that hits close to home for Nadzam.

"One of my earliest memories was my father abusing my mother," he said. "I can remember my mother pleading with me between gasped breaths to call 911 when he was choking her up against a wall and I was five."

He said while he couldn't do much then, he can now. That is why he created a GoFundMe page asking people to donate to his campaign "Bluegrass to Boston For Survivors."

"None of us have to do something about everything, but we all have to do something about something," Nadzam said.

We are told if he reaches his goal, all of the money will go directly to GreenHouse17. Leaders told WKYT they would put the money toward changes being made to the building, specifically the children's area.

If you would like to donate, CLICK HERE.