The Fayette County Coroner's Office says a man has died after a November shooting.

It happened on Camelot Drive behind Southern Middle School on Nov. 22.

The coroner says 28-year-old Wesley Eugene Carter, Jr., later died from his injuries on Dec. 4.

The coroner's report says Carter's death is a homicide, and Lexington police are investigating.

Lexington has had at least 26 homicides so far in 2019.