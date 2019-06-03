Lexington man dies in weekend Oregon crash

A Lexington man is dead after Oregon authorities say he was involved in a two-vehicle collision Saturday.

Oregon State Police say troopers responded to the crash at 8:38 p.m. on U.S. 199 in Josephine County.

Investigators say Ryan Risley, 26, of Lexington was driving north when he lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle entered southbound traffic and collided with another vehicle. Risley died at the scene.

Three people in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital, and one suffered serious injuries.