Troopers: Lexington man exceeded 100 mph in multi-county Interstate 75 chase

A Lexington man is behind bars after troopers say he traveled at speeds exceeding 100 mph, prompting a high-speed chase through several counties.

Kentucky State Police say troopers tried to stop 19-year-old Teonte White's vehicle after it was clocked going 104 mph near the 86 mile marker in Madison County.

White wouldn't stop, and troopers followed him on a high-speed chase through Madison, Rockcastle, Laurel and Knox counties. White exited Interstate 75 at the U.S. 25 East exit, where the chase continued for several miles heading toward Barbourville.

The pursuit ended on Ky. 6, and troopers arrested White. He is charged with speeding and fleeing or evading police.