Lexington man grateful for heart transplant on Thanksgiving Day

For Joseph Madison, Thanksgiving has a special meaning.

Joseph Madison

In 2015, Madison got sick at work. He later found out he was suffering from congestive heart failure.

"Since I was in the car business, if I was a six-cylinder engine, I'm running off one cylinder."

Throughout his sickness, he stayed positive.

Madison would spend the next two years at the University of Kentucky Hospital. His prognosis wasn't improving.

"At the point I got to 97 pounds and they gave me seven days to live."

Madison's daughter, Toya Richmond, was by his side the whole time.

Doctors told Madison's family that his best option was a heart transplant. But there was no guarantee of finding one in time.

During the first week of Nov. 2016, Madison was put on a heart transplant waiting list. Three weeks later, moments before his Thanksgiving dinner, he got the call.

"Whatever you do, don't eat anything. We have a heart flying in for you," Madison recalled.

The surgery was a success. Three years later, Madison has gone from taking 12 pills four times a day to taking just nine.

"When you get a second chance you realize you gotta be thankful."

Every second that passes by is another heartbeat Madison is thankful for.

"I have two birthdays," Madison explains. "My main birthday is in August and Thanksgiving night is a birthday also cause God blessed me."

