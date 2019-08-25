Lexington man holds annual cookout for people dealing with addiction, homelessness

The grills were fired up and the cornhole boards dragged out for a cookout Sunday at the Hope Center in Lexington.

But, it’s not just the burgers that have kept people coming back for seven years.

"Every year, there are more volunteers,” Carey Cairo, who works at the Hope Center, said. “There are always more people willing to grill out and play music and serve."

Larry McCoy was diagnosed with cancer in 2008. That’s when he and his wife made a bucket list to spend more time together and giving back to their community.

“Well I didn’t do the things for the community, and the cancer cells continued to grow,” McCoy said. “Well, I kind of felt that God was saying you didn’t fulfill your bucket list, so I’m waking you up.”

So McCoy reached out to the Hope Center with the goal of feeding the homeless.

“What I found out here, I always thought it was just the homeless, I didn’t think about people in recovery,” McCoy said.

Now it’s a yearly tradition where community members donate food and their time to feed nearly 500 men dealing with drug addiction and homelessness.

“That’s the best way to have community,” McCoy said. “You can talk about things, a lot of one-on-one action, and these guys right here really need it."

That way everyone leaves the cookout full of food and fellowship.

McCoy checked that item off his bucket list, but he's not planning on stopping any time soon.

"As long as I’m above ground, we're going to keep on doing it," McCoy said.

McCoy and his friends host another cookout in the spring for women facing the same issues.