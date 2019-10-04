Lexington man indicted on federal charges in connection to April robberies

A Lexington man was indicted Thursday for robbing several Lexington businesses.

A federal grand jury in Lexington returned an indictment charging 54-year-old Jackie B. Love with five counts of robbery.

According to the indictment, Love robbed five different businesses around Fayette County during the week of April 19-25, 2019.

The indictment alleges Love threatened store clerks with a firearm while conducting the robberies. He reportedly was able to take over $1,200 during the week-long spree.

Love was arrested on April 26. He now faces up to 20 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $250,000 dollars.

A date for Love to appear in court has not been scheduled.

