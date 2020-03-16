Lexington man lied about COVID-19 exposure to avoid going to jail, police say

Police say a Lexington man lied about being exposed to the coronavirus in an attempt to avoid going to jail.

According to the arrest citation, James Anderson was arrested Sunday on an unrelated charge and, while being booked into jail, he told corrections officers he had been exposed to COVID-19.

Anderson told them a coworker of his roommate had tested positive for the virus.

Officers thought Anderson was likely lying to avoid going to jail, but the jail refused to accept him, so he was taken to the emergency room where he was quarantined and swabbed for testing.

Police say while he was quarantined, Anderson was belligerent, screaming and yelling at people.

The officers eventually followed up with Anderson's roommate who told them he had no idea what Anderson was talking about and his coworker wasn't infected.

Police say Anderson is now facing charges of disorderly conduct and false reporting.