Lexington man plans 48 Miles in 48 hours challenge

A lot of people are doing a variety of activities to pass the time during social distancing, and one former UK cheerleader is taking this idea to a whole new level.

Former UK Cheerleader Braxton Smith will run four miles every four hours, for 48 hours straight.

You may have seen him before.

"Rupp Arena if you're at a basketball game," Braxton Smith said. "The guy who's yelling 'defense' or 'we are UK,' that's me too."

After four national championships at UK, Braxton's off to his next challenge.

He's running four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

"Push myself and try to make myself a little more mentally tough, because I feel like if I can get through this, I can get through anything," Smith said.

Smith got the idea from a book written by a former Navy Seal and now ultra marathoner. It's called 'It Can't Hurt Me' by David Goggins.

"I've always thought that I was a pretty mentally tough person, you know I was a Division I athlete with UK, won four national championships, have always been in sports and have always liked to challenge myself and driven and all that stuff," Smith said. "I'm reading his book and I'm like, I'm a little baby, I'm lazy."

He's planning ahead with rest periods and prepared snacks. But 48 miles in 48 hours has Smith feeling unsure of what to expect.

"I think it's either going to be way harder than I think it is, or it's going to be more manageable than I'm expecting," Smith said.

But no matter what, he's hoping to inspire others to get up and move during this quarantine.

He started at 6 p.m. Monday and will finish the challenge at 4 p.m. on Wednesday. He's posting updates on his Instagram with the username Braxton Gunnar Smith.