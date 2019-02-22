Lexington man pleads guilty in 2017 deadly shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man charged with murder pleaded guilty to lesser charges in court on Friday.
Jesse Ray Nance, Jr., 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and 2nd-degree assault dating back to a shooting in Feb. 2017.
Police say Nance shot and killed John Drain Moffett, 48, after a fight the previous day.
Officers also found a woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.
He was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Nance will be sentenced on Mar. 29 at 8:30 a.m.