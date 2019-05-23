Lexington man receives 5-year sentence on child porn charges

A Lexington man will spend 60 months in prison, followed by a life term of supervised release, for knowingly receiving child pornography.

24-year-old Easa S. Eqal was sentenced Thursday in federal court. A hearing has been scheduled August 1 to determine restitution.

Eqal admitted that in March of 2015 he received images of child pornography on his laptop. Examination of his electronic devices revealed he had received and/or possessed over 1,200 still images and 44 videos of child pornography. Court documents say some of the material featured children under the age of 12, and that some of the videos depicted sadistic or masochistic conduct.

