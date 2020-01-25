Lexington man recovering from heart attack on the job

A 30-year-old Lexington man is recovering from a massive heart attack.

Justin Lake, 30, recovers after having a heart attack.

Justin Lake was working, driving a semi through Illinois, when he went limp at the wheel. His wife and children rallied to get him back home, but say his road to recovery is long.

Just a few days after his 30th birthday, Megan Lake said her husband was pronounced dead by doctors.

She had called her husband on November 26th and he had been complaining about pain in his arm, head and chest.

"I asked him, 'are you having a heart attack?'" she said.

He insisted he wasn't, so she asked his friend to keep on eye on him. 10 minutes later she got another call.

"He was stiff as a board on the gas pedal, and somehow he was able to pull over and he just kind of went limp," she said.

Lake said she feels like she's been living a nightmare.

"He had to get three stents put in. He had 100% blockage in one of his arteries," she said.

Megan Lake documents her husband's journey.

"It feels like nothing's changing over so many days, but then you look at it all together and you realize how far he's come," she said.

Lake said doctors attribute her husband's heart issues to genetics and diet.

"Being a truck driver, you're not the healthiest of people," she said.

She said she wants folks to be prepared for emergencies like this one. She's working to keep her family afloat without Justin's income.