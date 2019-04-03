Lexington man reunited with piece of family history nearly 24 years later

When Albert Oberst was in his twenties, his father passed down a precious pocket watch.

"He handed it to me who he named after his father, Albert Benedict Oberst," he said. "He was an attorney in Owensboro, Kentucky - well-respected - he carried it his whole adult life."

The watch was inscribed with his grandfather's name and Owensboro. Oberst dreamed of one day carrying on the tradition and passing the watch down to his son, but he never got the chance.

His Lexington home was broken into. The thief stole the watch.

"It just wasn't to be found and as time went on, I assumed I would never see the watch again," Oberst said.

However, nearly 24 years later, Oberst's son got a message on Facebook. A man sent him a picture of the long-lost watch.

"Of course my reaction was, O-M-G! I mean, yes. I recognize that watch," he said.

Turns out, Larry Glenn in Middletown, Ohio came across it when he hired someone to work on his house.

"He said he gave the guy a $200 deposit and he never showed up. So he tracked him down. The guy said I'm good for it. In the meantime, let me give you this as collateral, and he handed him this pocket watch," Oberst said.

Glenn was able to track the watch to Oberst's son because of the inscription. He had no problem returning this piece of the past.

"I just have the utmost respect for Mr. Glenn for taking the time to do that and reach out and get it to its rightful owner," Oberst said. "It just reinstills that there are good people in the world still, you know?"

Oberst said he plans to display the watch once again.