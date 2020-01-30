Lexington man sentenced for deadly 2017 shooting

A Lexington man has been sentenced in connection with a deadly 2017 shooting.

Dylan Andrew Capps received a total sentence of 35 years Thursday morning.

In December, Capps was found guilty of wanton murder, assault and wanton endangerment.

Police say back in May 2017, Capps was involved in a shooting in the parking lot of Campus View Condos on South Broadway.

Justin Jenkins was killed in the shooting. Another man was also seriously hurt but survived.

As part of the sentencingm Capps also has to pay restitution of more than $3,100.