Lexington man sentenced to 188 months in federal prison

A Lexington man was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison on Tuesday, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

Eric D. James, 32, plead guilty in September 2018 to charges of conspiracy to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and money laundering.

James admitted to officials that in early January 2017 that he engaged in a conspiracy to get large quantities of cocaine from the southwest United States, according to the DOJ.

He was pulled over in Lexington by police in May 2017 and was found with cocaine. A subsequent search warrant of his residence led to the seizure of $586,369 in drug money.

Previously, James was convicted of a drug trafficking felony in Indiana and possession of cocaine in Kentucky.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI in Lexington and San Diego, KSP and Lexington Police.