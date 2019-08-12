Lexington man sentenced to prison in animal torture case

A Lexington man was sentenced to 11 years in prison for leaving a dog to die underneath his home after shooting it 11 times.

The Fayette County Commonwealth Attorney's Office said Jeremy Lawton pleaded guilty to torture of an animal, bail jumping, convicted felon in possession of a handgun and being a persistent felony offender.

Prosecutors say the shooting happened in 2017 in the Eastland Parkway neighborhood, but the case was delayed after Lawton failed to appear for his trial.

Lawton left the dog to die underneath the home after the shooting.