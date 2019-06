Colin Gooch is the winner of the 2019 Children's Charity New Car Raffle.

Gates Family Auto presents check to Children's Charity of the Bluegrass after a successful car raffle.

The Gates Auto Family offered one of four cars as a prize in the raffle.

Each ticket cost $50. The raffle raised more than $36,000.

Along with the Children's Charity Golf Classic, more than $650,000 was raised for children in central Kentucky.