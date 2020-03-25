Lexington market finding success in tough time for small businesses

At a time when chain grocery stores are working around the clock to restock shelves, a Lexington grocery and meat market are finding ways to be successful.

Wilson's Grocery and Meat on Cramer Avenue say they have seen their sales only increase since COVID-19 made landfall in the Bluegrass State. Many customers choosing their small shop atmosphere against crowded box stores.

“People came into the shop and told us, ‘I can’t find ground beef at whatever store. We can’t find potatoes, we can’t find chicken,' and this whole time we have been able to keep our supply chains going,” said store manager Phil Swensons.

The market says they are also trying to help other local vendors by selling their products that may not normally sit on the shelves of Wilson's Grocery and Meats.

"Everybody we can help out in all of this issue that can’t open their doors to restaurants and stuff we are trying to make sure we can just have those products on our shelves."

The store is encouraging others to consider local stores when choosing where to go shopping and share your experience with others.

